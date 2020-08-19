Pineville woman sentenced to 10 years for the death of her husband

(WYMT) - A Pineville woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in a Bell County courtroom.

33-year-old Sarah Farmer was initially arrested on a murder charge in the death of her husband back in 2016 after police say she shot him inside a car in a wooded area on September 12 of that year.

Sarah reportedly then called 911 and drove Eddie Farmer Jr. to the hospital before being charged by Kentucky State Police in his death.

She was sent to the Leslie County Detention Center where she was held on unrelated charges.

At Wednesday’s hearing in front of Circuit Judge Robert Costanzo, the charge of murder against Sarah Farmer was amended to first-degree manslaughter. The family of Eddie Farmer Jr. agreed to the amended charge.

