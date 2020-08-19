Advertisement

Pikeville doctor from Lebanon talks about Beirut explosion

Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass talks Beirut explosion
Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass talks Beirut explosion(WYMT)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On August 4, two explosions left Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, destroyed.

Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, Pikeville Medical Center Director for Infectious Diseases, was born and raised in Lebanon.

He came to the United States for his medical residency in 2005 and never left.

His friends and family still live in and around Beirut. Several relatives and friends were injured in the explosions and the hospital he trained in was 80 percent destroyed.

The explosions were linked to a stash of explosive chemicals confiscated by the Lebanese government and stored without property safety measures. More than 170 people were killed.

“It’s very hard and emotional to see that and see all compounded misery going on for no reason. I don’t see any reason to have that kind of problem going on. We have some economic issues and on top of that we have casualties, we have people losing shelters, we have people not eating now asking for food, for shelter for clothes it’s not fun to see when your people that you live with and you spend a lot of time with suffering for unnecessary reason,” said Dr. Al Akhrass.

He says the Lebanon community here in the United States is trying to help financially and mail items they may need.

Dr. Al Akhrass says he just prays for peace.

