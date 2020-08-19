Perry Central grad Justin Johnson signs third contract in Italy

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Central graduate Justin Johnson is headed back to Italy for a third year. The Inez native signed with Pallacanestro Reggiana, also known as Grissin Bon Reggio Emilia, in Italy’s top basketball league, LBA Serie A.

Year 3‼️ Back to my second home, Italy. New city. Same me. Let’s grind✔️ pic.twitter.com/cGnkFNSg2B — Justin Johnson (@justin_wku23) August 19, 2020

Johnson averaged 13.4 points and 6.9 rebounds a game with OriOra Pistoia in his first year in Serie A. He was third on the team in scoring and second in rebounding.

In his first year in Italy, Johnson averaged 16.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game with Hertz Cagliari Dinamo Academy in Seire A2.

