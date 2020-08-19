Missing teenager in Jackson County
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Jackson County, Ky. (WYMT) - The search continues for a missing teenager in Jackson County.
15-year-old Airvoy “AJ” Jackson went missing July 23, 2020.
His father says he has not heard from him since that date.
Sheriff’s say that Jackson is known to be a runaway.
Jackson is around 5′, 10″ with dark blonde hair.
If you know of his whereabouts or see him, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 287-7121.
