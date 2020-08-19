Advertisement

Missing Teenager in Jackson County
Jackson County, Ky. (WYMT) - The search continues for a missing teenager in Jackson County.

15-year-old Airvoy “AJ” Jackson went missing July 23, 2020.

His father says he has not heard from him since that date.

Sheriff’s say that Jackson is known to be a runaway.

Jackson is around 5′, 10″ with dark blonde hair.

If you know of his whereabouts or see him, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 287-7121.

