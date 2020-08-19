Meth, heroin, cash and guns seized in Pulaski Co. narcotics investigation

SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (WKYT) – A Science Hill man faces multiple charges after investigators executed a search warrant on his home.

Detectives went to the Mount Hope Road residence around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening to execute the warrant, which had been developed in conjunction with a narcotics investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

While at the home, investigators say they found over 95 grams of methamphetamine, almost 8 grams of heroin, Suboxone, digital scales, baggies, about $2,400 in cash, and numerous firearms.

Investigators say they found just over 100 grams of methamphetamine along with other drugs, cash, and guns in the home. (WKYT/Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)

47-year-old Danny Butt was arrested in connection to the investigation and is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance. A convicted felon, Butt also faces charges for possession of firearms.

Butt was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center without incident.

