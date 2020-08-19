Advertisement

Martin County man facing multiple charges after theft, failed escape attempt

Casey Spence from Martin County faces multiple charges in a theft and an escape attempt. He is being held in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - A Martin County man is facing charges after police say he tried to run from them in a stolen vehicle, threatened to kill them when he gets out of jail and then tried to escape after being arrested.

According to an arrest citation from the Martin County Sheriff’s Department, it started around 10:30 Thursday night in the Trace Fork Ridge area of the Tomahawk community.

Deputies came across Casey Spence, 22, of Tomahawk, driving a truck that had been stolen earlier in the day from Lawrence County. When they tried to pull Spence over, he took off, leading them on a chase. Once police were able to stop him and take him into custody, Spence allegedly threatened to kill them once he got out of jail.

The arrest citation also states following his arrest, Spence got away from the transporting officer and got into their cruiser, which was running at the time, and shut the door. He was pulled from the car by Martin County Sheriff John Kirk while attempting to put the car in gear to leave the scene.

Spence is charged with receiving stolen property, operating on a suspended or revoked license, fleeing or evading police, terroristic threatening, theft by unlawful taking and escape.

He is being held in the Big Sandy Detention Center.

