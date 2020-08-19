Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, one new death Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday along with one new death.

The Harlan County Health Department reported one new death Wednesday. The county now has a total of 7 COVID-19 related death. No other information will be released for the privacy of the family. The health department also reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 304.

The Bell County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 351. There are 69 active cases in the county and 282 have recovered. Seven people are currently in the hospital.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 12 cases and one probable case. A 44-year-old man tested positive in Knott County, in Leslie County, a 51-year-old woman tested positive and in Letcher County, a 19-year-old woman tested positive. A 32-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man from Owsley County tested positive. In Perry County, a 29-year-old woman, a 34-year-old woman, a 53-year-old woman, a 55-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man tested positive. Wolfe County’s cases Wednesday include a 21-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two new cases, two probable cases and one recovered case in Jackson County. In Rockcastle County, there is one new case, one probable case and one recovered case.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.