Advertisement

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, one new death Wednesday

(WOWT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday along with one new death.

The Harlan County Health Department reported one new death Wednesday. The county now has a total of 7 COVID-19 related death. No other information will be released for the privacy of the family. The health department also reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 304.

The Bell County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 351. There are 69 active cases in the county and 282 have recovered. Seven people are currently in the hospital.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 12 cases and one probable case. A 44-year-old man tested positive in Knott County, in Leslie County, a 51-year-old woman tested positive and in Letcher County, a 19-year-old woman tested positive. A 32-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man from Owsley County tested positive. In Perry County, a 29-year-old woman, a 34-year-old woman, a 53-year-old woman, a 55-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man tested positive. Wolfe County’s cases Wednesday include a 21-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two new cases, two probable cases and one recovered case in Jackson County. In Rockcastle County, there is one new case, one probable case and one recovered case.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fighting rolling shortages and big business, local grocery store experiences record business through pandemic

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
Long's Pic-Pac has seen record business through the pandemic.

News

Historic Window Removed in Leslie County - August 19, 2020

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Clay County woman shares her story of testing positive for COVID-19 - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

NFL to ban cheerleaders, mascots, reporters and multiple other groups from sideline for 2020 season

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By CBS News Staff
The NFL sidelines will be noticeably empty as the league announced several groups would not be allowed on the sidelines this season.

News

Clay County woman shares her story of testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Clay County is one of several Kentucky counties with a high positive rate.

Latest News

Crime

Pineville woman sentenced to 10 years for the death of her husband

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
On Wednesday Sarah Farmer pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of her husband.

Regional

Judge nixes delay in lawsuit against West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice coal companies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Defense attorneys asked the judge Monday to delay a virtual non-jury trial scheduled to start next week.

News

Volunteer fire departments seek a solution after feeling the impact of coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The coronavirus put a halt to fundraising events which provided funds for the departments.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 655 new cases, 12 new deaths on Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Regional

White House: Southern and Eastern Kentucky counties seeing high COVID-19 positivity rates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
At least 15 counties in the WYMT coverage area have a COVID-19 positivity rate of more than five percent.