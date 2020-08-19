KHSAA Board of Control set to decide the fate of fall sports

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The KHSAA Board of Control will meet on Thursday, August 20 to decide the fate of fall sports in the Commonwealth. It’s a decision that many student-athletes, coaches, parents and communities have looked forward to since the KHSAA first moved to let student-athletes start workouts on June 15.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the KHSAA’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sY_fA2VZYFY. We will also carry the entire meeting live on the WYMT Facebook page and online at wymt.com.

The board has already posted its agenda to the KHSAA website.

KHSAA Board of Control agenda 8-20 (WYMT/KHSAA)

Of those three options under consideration, all three, as of right now, have the fall sports season getting played in 2020. Option 1 keeps things the way the KHSAA has them currently under the plan they released on July 28. The second plan pushes back all fall sports, outside of golf, to start competition the week of September 28, in congruence with Governor Andy Beshear recommending online learning until September 28. The third option pushes back soccer, volleyball and football to the week of September 28, while cross country and field hockey can start the week of September 7.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky Senate Majority announced in a news conference that they were sending a letter to KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett, asking him to allow local districts make the decision on fall sports.

“It’s our understanding that the KHSAA will soon vote on the future of the 2020 fall sports season. We the Senate leadership, encourage you to defer this decision to the individual school districts,” Senator David Givens said. “Again, we think local control, for those places that are most comfortable doing this and have the protections in place, should be the authority in charge, local control.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.