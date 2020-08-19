Advertisement

Keeneland holding yearling sales with COVID-19 safety protocols in place

By Adam Burniston
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While there are still plenty of questions on what Keeneland will do for their Fall Meet, one thing they are going forward with is their September sales, but under new guidelines.

Earlier this week, Keeneland and Fasig-Tipton Company announced new safety protocols that will be in place for those attending their upcoming yearling sales.

These sales are two of the biggest of the year, coming up from September 9 through September 10 at Fasig-Tipton and then the 13th through the 25th at Keeneland.

Due to COVID-19, all personnel who are helping with the sale will be required to receive a negative COVID-19 test 10 days prior to the sale and, while buyers won’t be required to take a test, they will have to fill out a health questionnaire.

Masks and social distancing will also be required during the sales.

Now, as for the upcoming Fall Meet in October, Keeneland Officials say there is no update yet on whether fans will be allowed inside.

After the pandemic canceled the Spring Meet earlier this year, Keeneland was able to run a Summer Meet without fans but had strict guidelines for jockeys and other participants that were on property during the time.

Keeneland says they will also be providing online bidding options for buyers not able to attend the yearling sales this year.

