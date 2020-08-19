IRS extends Economic Impact Payment deadline
The IRS has extended its Economic Impact Payment deadline for families with children.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The IRS has extended its Economic Impact Payment deadline for families with children to receive a $500 payment.
According to a release, the deadline has been extended to Sept. 30, 2020 for people to provide information to the IRS using the Non-Filer Tool.
The IRS encourages people to file if they:
- Receive Social Security retirement, survivors or disability or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments
- Did not file a 2019 or 2018 tax return
- Have a qualifying child under age 17
- Did not already enter information in the IRS’ Non-Filer Tool for themselves and at least one child
For more information on filing visit the IRS website here.
