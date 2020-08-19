Advertisement

IRS extends Economic Impact Payment deadline

The IRS has extended its Economic Impact Payment deadline for families with children.
FILE - In this April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. Tuesday, April 18, 2017
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The IRS has extended its Economic Impact Payment deadline for families with children to receive a $500 payment.

According to a release, the deadline has been extended to Sept. 30, 2020 for people to provide information to the IRS using the Non-Filer Tool.

The IRS encourages people to file if they:

  • Receive Social Security retirement, survivors or disability or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments
  • Did not file a 2019 or 2018 tax return
  • Have a qualifying child under age 17
  • Did not already enter information in the IRS’ Non-Filer Tool for themselves and at least one child

For more information on filing visit the IRS website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

