Advertisement

How public and private schools will release information if COVID-19 cases form

The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released what protocols public and private schools will be forced to follow if COVID-19 cases form among in-person classes.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -- The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released what protocols public and private schools will be forced to follow if COVID-19 cases form among in-person classes.

Some public school districts have opted with returning to the classroom in-person while many private schools have already started in-person instruction.

The state say the protocols are in place to protect and inform local communities.

Schools with positive cases will notify all identified cases to the Department of Public Health. Schools will then have a window in which they are able to alert their communities along with send proper communication to all parents and students about the confirmed case. A report of new cases will be released daily as needed by the KDPH. The department will treat the report similar to reports of new cases, long term facility cases, childcare centers and even jails. Names, genders and ages will not be released to protect confidentiality among students.

"The K-12 reporting process is a just an attempt at transparency," said Governor Andy Beshear. "The same thing we do to protect our seniors at long term care facilities, we think we should be doing for our kids as well."

The governor announced Tuesday one school has switched from in-person instruction to virtual after a student tested positive. Another Kentucky superintendent is also battling the virus.

The administration continues to push for schools opting with in-person instruction to reconsider citing the rising number of cases in rural areas of the state.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

WATCH | How public and private schools will release information if COVID-19 cases form

Updated: moments ago
How public and private schools will release information if COVID-19 cases form

News

Floyd County School District adds new buses to fleet

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

‘Robots everywhere’: eKAMI students training for future of manufacturing 11 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

‘It could be a catastrophe’: Local doctor talks importance of flu shots during pandemic 11 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Pikeville doctor from Lebanon talks about Beirut explosion

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Pikeville doctor from Lebanon talks about Beirut explosion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass came to the United States for his medical residency in 2005 and never left.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell makes three stops in Eastern Kentucky 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Floyd County School District adds new buses to fleet

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Five new buses, equipped with several safety features, were unveiled Tuesday.

News

‘Robots everywhere’: eKAMI students training for future of manufacturing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
READY Robotics partnered with eKAMI to equip its upcoming graduates with robotics training to pair with their manufacturing knowledge.

News

eKAMI students training for future of manufacturing 4 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
In a new partnership, eKAMI is working with READY Robotics, using the company’s robotics program to operate the robotic arms used in the manufacturing industry.