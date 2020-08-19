Advertisement

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office recover thousands in stolen property during arrest

(Credit: Floyd County Sheriff’s Office/Floyd County Jail)
(Credit: Floyd County Sheriff’s Office/Floyd County Jail)(Floyd County Sheriff’s Office/Floyd County Jail)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETHEL, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in Grethel after deputies recovered thousands in stolen property.

32-year-old Nicholas Hayes Hall was charged with receiving stolen property totaling more than $1,000 as well as for a parole violation.

He was sent to the Floyd County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘These are my people’: Paintsville man returns home to community celebration after open-heart surgery

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Chris Haney returned home Wednesday from a double-bypass surgery, showing up to a porch filled with family and friends.

News

Missing teenager in Jackson County

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Missing Teenager in Jackson County

News

Letcher County Sheriff’s Office warns of new money scams

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Sheriff Mickey Stines of the Letcher County Sheriff’s department says these types of scams are nothing new but in this capacity, it can cause a huge problem

News

Fighting rolling shortages and big business, local grocery store experiences record business through pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Long's Pic-Pac has seen record business through the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Historic Window Removed in Leslie County - August 19, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Clay County woman shares her story of testing positive for COVID-19 - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

NFL to ban cheerleaders, mascots, reporters and multiple other groups from sideline for 2020 season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CBS News Staff
The NFL sidelines will be noticeably empty as the league announced several groups would not be allowed on the sidelines this season.

News

Clay County woman shares her story of testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Clay County is one of several Kentucky counties with a high positive rate.

Crime

Pineville woman sentenced to 10 years for the death of her husband

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
On Wednesday Sarah Farmer pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of her husband.

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, one new death Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Local health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday along with one new death.