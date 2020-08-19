Floyd County Sheriff’s Office recover thousands in stolen property during arrest
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRETHEL, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in Grethel after deputies recovered thousands in stolen property.
32-year-old Nicholas Hayes Hall was charged with receiving stolen property totaling more than $1,000 as well as for a parole violation.
He was sent to the Floyd County Jail.
