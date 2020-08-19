Floyd County man arrested for allegedly having child sexual abuse material

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Floyd County was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having child sexual abuse material, Kentucky State Police said.

Billy J. Hall, 65, of David, is charged with 20 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Investigators say Hall was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. They say Hall allegedly was uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

Hall was taken to the Floyd County Jail.

