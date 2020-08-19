Advertisement

Fighting rolling shortages and big business, local grocery store experiences record business through pandemic

Long's Pic-Pac requires masks and is working on an app for curbside pick-up
Long's Pic-Pac
Long's Pic-Pac(WYMT)
By Will Puckett
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Long’s Pic-Pac is located in Pineville just off of U.S. 25. Inside, Mike Long, the co-owner has worked here for more than 30 years and is guiding his store and employees through an evolving pandemic.

Sitting in Bell County, one of Kentucky’s hardest-hit counties, things here have actually been moving along nicely.

”It’s taxed us because we have hit record sales during this,” said Long.

The store is dealing with rolling supply chain issues and shortages in things like ground beef, ramen noodles, and cleaning supplies.

”A lot of people are buying larger baskets, they’re coming fewer times a week but when they do come they’re buying significantly larger when they see things they’re trying to put it back,” said Long.

Long and his staff is having to get creative in how they do business. They have special times for the elderly and other at-risk groups to shop. They have also started an app to help shoppers who do not want to come inside.

”We were able to stay open. We started to do curbside service where you called it in, or for the most part, people were sending it in on Facebook messenger. Until we can get our freshop app going. There’s been weeks where we’ve done ten or 12 thousand dollars. So, that’s got us having to fill that,” said Long.

While working with some suppliers they never have before, to having limited stock, Long says as a small business they may have actually been set up better than big box stores.

”It’s been good for independent businesses in small towns of this nature. They’ve completely appreciated that we’ve been open and there for them and they don’t have to get out and travel and not be around near as many people,” said Long.

In addition to special shopping times, and masks, Long’s is also only running three checkouts and have markings on the floor to encourage social distancing.

