EKU men’s basketball coach says he’s now cancer-free after melanoma scare

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Over in Richmond, EKU men’s basketball coach A.W. Hamilton has turned around the fortunes of the Colonels. However, he is enduring a remarkable rebound after getting a physical.

Hamilton, third-year coach for the Colonels, went for a physical in July of this year. What transpired is scary, thought provoking and miraculous.

In a video relased by EKU and its basketball program, Hamilton said he was getting his first physical since his college days some 16 years ago when a mole was analyzed. The mole had been there Hamilton’s entire life, but he visited his dermatologist when his life possibly flashed before his eyes.

“And he tells me, you have stage two melanoma,” Hamilton said. “The melanoma, the tumor in your ear, has rooted in your ear and it’s possible that the melanoma has spread. He said melanoma is one of the scariest cancers you can have because it is unpredictable. I’m 39. I’m healthy. I feel great. What’s going to happen to me? He said the best case scenario is you will have a major surgery and we are going to remove your tumor and hopefully you never see me again. Then he says The worst case, melanoma again is the unpredictable cancer, you could be in a box in six months.”

To take this a step further, Hamilton says in the video years ago he lost a cousin to melanoma when that cousin was only 13 years old.

Hamilton’s surgery was successful. He’ll never again have feeling in his right ear, but he is cancer free.

“When I went in to have my surgery, I had no idea how major it really was going to be,” Hamilton said. “I remember waking up after the surgery and looking at my neck, and I’ve got a five-inch incision on my neck. They removed both lymph nodes, they removed the tumor, and then I had about a 10-day window where I had no idea what was going to happen. And I can tell you today that I have no feeling in my right ear. I’ll never have feeling in my right ear. But I can tell you today that I don’t have cancer and I survived cancer.”

.@CoachAWHamilton has always been big on setting goals.



Recently, he set some new ones for himself:

1. Beat cancer

2. Tell his story

3. Save a life



Please take some time to watch this video ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/QFiXIaIfnO — EKU Sports (@EKUSports) August 18, 2020

