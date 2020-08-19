EKU football adds Top-25 opponent The Citadel to its schedule

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - With games against West Virginia and Marshall already, EKU adds another tough opponent to its four-game, non-conference schedule in 2020. The Colonels will take on top-25 FCS opponent The Citadel.

The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. The Bulldogs are ranked among the top-25 teams in the nation by a number of different outlets, including 21st by HERO Sports.

The meeting between the two will be the first ever.

“We are excited to add a quality, top-25 ranked Football Championship Subdivision team like The Citadel to our 2020 season,” Director of Athletics Matt Roan said. “This is an outstanding opportunity for our student-athletes to compete against a championship-caliber opponent, and a destination for our fans to travel with the Colonels. As a leading military-friendly university, we also appreciate the fact that The Citadel is a senior military college.”

The Bulldogs went 6-6 in 2019 with a 4-4 conference mark. They defeated Georgia Tech, 27-24 early in the 2019 season.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.