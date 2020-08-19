Advertisement

Corbin man charged with promoting human trafficking

Kentucky State Police arrested Harry Day Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Corbin.
Kentucky State Police arrested Harry Day Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Corbin.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Corbin man is in jail after police say he attempted to sell a child at a convenience store.

Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan received a call Sunday that Harry Day was attempting to sell a child for $2,500 at the Speedy Mart in Corbin. Troopers were able to locate his vehicle on Spider Creek Road.

The child was found at a house belonging to Gertrude Henson. While at the house, troopers found meth and other drug paraphernalia. Both Day and Henson admitted to using meth earlier in the day.

Day is charged with promoting human trafficking of a child under 18 and driving under the influence among other charges. Henson is charged with two counts of endangering a minor along with several drug charges.

Both are being held at the Knox County Detention Center.

