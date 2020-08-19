Cooler day ahead, scattered rain chances continue

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The cold front came through last night bringing some heavy rain and strong wind with it. While it’s on the way out, the scattered rain chances continue.

Today and Tonight

Fog is almost a certainty in most areas this morning and it will likely be dense, so watch out for that as you head out. It was a beautiful day before the front rolled in on Tuesday. While we will see sun at times today, it will definitely not be the almost full blue skies we had yesterday. Scattered rain chances are around all day under partly to mostly cloudy skies. After starting out the day in the low 60s, we’ll only make it to around 80 for a high today. Most locations will likely stay in the upper 70s, depending on cloud cover.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies. That might be the only thing that keeps us from widespread 50s for overnight lows. If the clouds do clear out, we’ll make it. Right now, we’re looking at 60 for a low.

Extended Forecast

Right now, I think we’ll see sun and clouds for your Thursday. Those clouds will start to increase Thursday evening and into the overnight ahead of our next player on Friday. Temperatures stay comfortable, topping out in the low 80s. Rain chances will linger. Lows will drop into the mid-60s overnight.

Friday and Saturday are starting to trend more toward the soggy side. Those increased rain chances and cloud cover will keep us in the low 80s for highs.

I think we finally start to come out of that system on Sunday, but as usual, scattered chances linger. The summer heat and some drier air moves in next week.

