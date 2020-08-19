Comfortable Thursday ahead, daily rain chances continue

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The cooler temperatures continue this evening and a little bit into your Thursday!

Tonight and Tomorrow

This evening clouds we will continue to clear out with cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s with clear skies! It’ll be a cooler start to your Thursday.

Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day with the possibility of a few rain chances in the later afternoon/evening hours.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances increase Friday and Saturday with highs remaining in the lower 80s. Friday we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. It could be a little dreary at times Friday. Saturday we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds with those scattered rain chances.

We look to dry out Sunday, but there is still a chance for a few showers. Highs remain in the low to mid-80s.

The new workweek looks mostly dry but that August heat creeps back in. Highs look to get back into the upper 80s to lower 90s by the middle of next week.

