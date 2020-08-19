Advertisement

California police officer calms, connects with child through mutual love of Pokémon

The child's favorite character is Dragonite
The Bakersfield officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite. The officer is partial to Charmander.
The Bakersfield officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite. The officer is partial to Charmander.(Source: Bakersfield Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) – Facing a distraught 9-year-old, a California police officer looked for common ground.

“The officer noticed the child wearing a Pokémon t-shirt, so the officer began talking to the child about Pokémon,” a Facebook post from the Bakersfield Police Department said.

It took about 30 minutes, but the child calmed down enough to talk about the situation.

During that time, the officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite, while the officer is partial to Charmander.

“As the officer was leaving, the child ran to a bedroom and came back with a Charmander card … and told the officer that Charmander would keep him safe at work,” the post said.

The officer plans to keep the card close to him in his vest.

Recently, one of our officers responded to a call and came into contact with a 9-year-old who was very upset. The...

Posted by Bakersfield Police Department on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“It’s nothing short of a miracle”: Persistent family saves son when against odds

Updated: moments ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Justin Laferty, who was in desperate need of a liver, was turned away by three different hospitals before a miracle happened.

News

‘These are my people’: Paintsville man returns home to community celebration after open-heart surgery

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Chris Haney returned home Wednesday from a double-bypass surgery, showing up to a porch filled with family and friends.

Crime

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office recover thousands in stolen property during arrest

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
More than $1,000 in stolen property was recovered by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in Grethel.

News

Missing teenager in Jackson County

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Missing Teenager in Jackson County

Latest News

News

Letcher County Sheriff’s Office warns of new money scams

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Sheriff Mickey Stines of the Letcher County Sheriff’s department says these types of scams are nothing new but in this capacity, it can cause a huge problem

National Politics

Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At the White House, Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.

News

Fighting rolling shortages and big business, local grocery store experiences record business through pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Long's Pic-Pac has seen record business through the pandemic.

News

Historic Window Removed in Leslie County - August 19, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Clay County woman shares her story of testing positive for COVID-19 - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

NFL to ban cheerleaders, mascots, reporters and multiple other groups from sideline for 2020 season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CBS News Staff
The NFL sidelines will be noticeably empty as the league announced several groups would not be allowed on the sidelines this season.