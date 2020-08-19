Advertisement

Black armed group returning to Louisville on Derby Day, leader says

NFAC marches in Louisville (Photo credit: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Not F***ing Around Coalition, a Black armed group who call themselves a militia, plan to return to Louisville the day of the rescheduled 146th Kentucky Derby on September 5th.

The group previously demonstrated in Louisville on July 25 in support of the call for action in the Breonna Taylor case. Taylor was shot dead by LMPD officers serving a warrant at her home back in March.

John Fitzgerald Johnson, otherwise known as Grandmaster Jay, is the leader of the NFAC. He announced the plan for the armed group to return on Derby Day in a Youtube video posted on August 15th, referring to the chosen date as “strategic.”

(Story continues below the video)

“Governor Andy Beshear says he thinks a decision will be made in the Breonna Taylor case before September the 5th,” he says in the video. “Yep, and that’s good that the governor says that because we share that sentiment with the governor also. We’re hoping, we’re hopeful, that that’s what’s going to happen. If not, then we too will be attending the Kentucky Derby.”

The NFAC previously protested in Louisville on July 25, carrying loaded weapons and marching in formation from Baxter Park to Jefferson Square Park. Three people ended up in the hospital after being shot during the event. An LMPD spokesperson stated their injuries were the result of an accidental discharge from a demonstrator’s gun.

Tuesday, LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington issued a statement about the department’s preparations for protest groups converging on Louisville during Derby weekend.

“LMPD continues to prepare for and engage the many groups that announce an intent to come to Louisville to exercise their First Amendment rights. We work with them to ensure any demonstration is lawful and safe, and we are prepared to address public safety issues. We won’t have any specific Derby safety plans to release until closer to the event.”

