Alabama will only allow 20 percent fan capacity at Bryant Denny Stadium

“If we all just buy into... that’s all I’ve been trying to do, life isn’t difficult... wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance from the next person,” said Steve Sarkisian, Alabama OC.
By Cassie Fambro, WBRC
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The overall SEC plan left certain details up to the institutions in the conference, Alabama for instance will limit attendance to just 20 percent.

A 20 percent full Bryant-Denny will be an odd sight to see, but there are many other changes for the fans who do get through the gates.

Ticketless entry -- scan and go in.

Bring a mask -- the SEC mandates fans and staff wear masks when you're up and about and within six feet of people who don't live with you.

Waiting for concessions and bathrooms will mean standing six-feet apart, and there are small changes like individual ketchup packets instead of giant dispensers.

Even at 20 percent capacity, that's still 20,000 people, and Alabama Football staff hope people cooperate.

“If we all just buy into... that’s all I’ve been trying to do, life isn’t difficult... wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance from the next person,” said Steve Sarkisian, Alabama OC.

To read the full list of SEC rules, click here

