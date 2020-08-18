Wise County School Board votes to start the school year virtually

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Wise County School Board met Monday night to decide on a course of action to start the 2020-2021 school year.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports the school board voted 6-2 to start the school year online on Thursday, August 20th.

The online instruction will continue through at least September 18th. The school board will meet again on September 15th to evaluate the situation and decide whether to return to the district’s original hybrid plan on September 21st.

You can watch the district’s live stream of Monday’s school board meeting below: