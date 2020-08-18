UK shuts down student organization event for lack of CDC guidelines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Being social without distancing is something UK officials are keeping an eye out for now that students are back on campus.

The university already had to address off-campus house parties by contacting individual students involved and reminding them of the code of conduct.

But, now the worry hit a little closer to campus in an event hosted by a student organization.

UK released a statement that said Christian Student Fellowship agreed to shut down an event early Saturday when the crowd got too large and officials became concerned about the lack of adherence to CDC guidelines.

“University officials had what we hope was a productive dialogue with CSF about how critically important it is to have events that strictly adhere to federal, state, and university public health standards in place to protect the health, safety, and well-being of everyone,” the statement read.

Fortunately, the UK students we talked to on campus Monday hadn’t run into that kind of situation personally.

“I’ve honestly had a really good experience so far on campus,” student Alayna Tobo said. “It’s really fun but still following those social distancing guidelines, there’s six feet apart stickers on the floor, everything has gone really well so far.”

And any reports they had heard about, they said the university addressed them immediately.

“The majority of those types of events have gotten shut down, so as long as everybody plays their part, I feel like we’ll be fine,” Tobo said.

Many students said they hope the university’s swift action in response to a lack of adherence to the guidelines continues so they can remain on campus.

“We’ve adjusted, and we’re still making the most of it as best we can,” student Maggie Comer said.

UK officials said they were not aware of any other student organizations that have had to have events shut down.

We’ve also reached out to the Christian Student Fellowship for comment but have not yet heard back.

