UK, other Kentucky universities resume classes

All students are being tested on UK's campus. Their goal is to get 30,000 students tested.
All students are being tested on UK's campus. Their goal is to get 30,000 students tested.(WKYT News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky resumed classes Monday, Aug. 17.

Students will be taking a mix of in-person, online and hybrid classes.

The school has been testing every returning student for COVID-19.

Currently more than 15,000 students have been tested. 147 have come back positive. That's just a one percent positivity rate.

The university will keep testing students through Aug. 22. More than 30,000 students will have been tested when it's finished.

Faculty and staff can also get a free COVID-19 test on campus.

Eastern Kentucky University, Bluegrass Community and Technical College and Morehead State University also started school Monday.

