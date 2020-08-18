Three more deaths related to COVID reported at Kentucky nursing home

VANCEBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Three additional residents at a nursing home in Lewis County have died from complications related to COVID-19.

In total, four residents at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care have died after coming down with the virus.

The first death was reported Thursday, the others were reported during the weekend.

According to the Lewis County Health Department, 50 residents and 24 staff members have tested positive since early August.

Later Monday evening, Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care announced that a resident who recently returned from an area hospital had been in contact with a hospital employee who later tested positive.

“Moving forward, residents are being sent out to a different hospital,” Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care said in a release.

