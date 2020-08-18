Tennesse man accused for sexual exploitation of a minor

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT ) - A man from Tennessee is being charged after police say he asked an 11-year-old girl in Pulaski County for sexually explicit pictures.

Investigators with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say 21-year-old Ravel Allen had been asking for the pictures since March through Snapchat.

Deputies in Smith County, TN arrested Allen.

Allen is now in Kentucky and facing charges of distributing obscene matter to a minor and promoting a minor in sexual performance.

