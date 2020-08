LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT ) - Tuesday there was a suspected burglary at the T-Mart on Keavy Road near London.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office has photos of a man and an older dark blue/black car with peeled paint on the roof and hood.

Photo Credit: Laurel County Sheriff's Office (Photo Credit: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.