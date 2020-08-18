Advertisement

Showers and storms this evening, cooler Wednesday ahead

Watch for ponding water with rain in the forecast. Remember, wipers on, lights on.
Watch for ponding water with rain in the forecast. Remember, wipers on, lights on.
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front will continue to push through the mountains this evening bringing rain and cooler air into the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

A cold front will continue to push through the mountains this evening. Rain chances will start to increase this evening and a little bit into the overnight hours. We will mostly see heavy rain and possibly some lighting. Watch out for ponding water on the roadways as some of those showers can produce heavy rainfall. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

We’ll start out Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies with some sunshine peeking through by the afternoon hours. If the clouds stick around a little bit longer we could be a lot cooler. Right now we are expecting highs to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We could see a few stray rain chances Wednesday but most of us should stay on the drier side.

Extended Forecast

We’ll see the mixture of sun and clouds Thursday with highs remaining in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Stray rain chances are possible, but once again most of us should stay on the dry side.

Rain chances will increase Friday and Saturday with highs remaining in the lower 80s. Mostly sunny skies and drier weather returns Sunday with highs getting back into the mid to upper 80s.

It looks like we’ll start the new workweek out on a drier note!

