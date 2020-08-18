Sen. Mitch McConnell makes three stops in Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spent Tuesday making stops throughout the region.

McConnell’s made his first stop in Clay County at Volunteers of America Mid-States Freedom House highlighting the organization recently received a nearly $2.6 million grant.

“Volunteers of America project in Manchester is really extraordinary and they have just been awarded one of three grants in the entire country to continue to work with addiction,” said McConnell.

Jennifer Hancock, president of the organization, tells how important this money will be to people in the community.

“This past March we opened our Freedom House program which is a very unique program dedicated to women and their families who are overcoming addiction,” said Hancock. “It will literally allow us to double the size of this program here and serve 250 families over the next five years.

A program that is already making an impact on the community.

“We’ve had two graduated and we have delivered two healthy babies to the community already,” said Hancock.

McConnell then making his way to Advent Health in Manchester and ARH in Hazard to talk about the impact of the CARES Act.

“What we did is basically provide well over a billion dollars for Kentucky hospitals to help them make it through that rough period,” said McConnell.

McConnell Empasizing healthcare workers and their dedication along the way.

