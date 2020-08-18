Advertisement

SEC announces stadium attendance guidelines, mask mandates for 2020 college football season

Kentucky football fan
Kentucky football fan(WYMT)
By CBS Sports
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS Sports) - The SEC is leaving many decisions regarding stadium attendance up to its 14 member institutions as the league moves ahead with a planned start date of Sept. 26 for its 10-game, conference-only football season. But there was one key requirement the league-mandated in “fan heath and safety guidelines” released Tuesday: fans must wear masks at specified times.

"Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) shall be required as a condition of all guest ingress, egress, and movement throughout the stadium, as well as any time guests are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from others who are not in their same household," the league's guidelines said.

The league is also mandating that stadium workers and athletics staff wear face coverings at all times inside game venues.

Here are the other notable attendance protocols which the league announced on Tuesday, one day after it unveiled its complete schedule for the 2020 season:

  • Institutions shall determine the number of guests permitted to attend in accordance with applicable state and local guidelines, policies and/or regulations. In the absence of state and/or local guidelines, policies and/or regulations, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations on physical distancing should be applied.
  • Barriers (e.g., plexiglass) shall be installed at all points-of-sale or otherwise all concessions staff shall wear a face shield plus a mask.
  • Queuing lines at points-of-sale shall permit physical distancing between guests.
  • "Grab and go" food/beverage options should be considered at points-of-sale locations.
  • All tickets shall be digitally scanned.
  • Institutions shall have a documented plan that outlines the procedures/protocol for appropriate disinfection of the stadium.
  • Institutions shall have a documented plan that outlines the procedures/protocol for working with guests who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Institutions shall launch a communication/public relations campaign for communicating all COVID-19 procedures/protocol to prospective guests.
  • Individual schools will decide whether to hold team walks to the stadium. But if they take place, the league will require that everyone attending -- including players and staff -- wear masks. The issue of tailgating will also be an institutional decision 

“These fan guidelines have been adopted by the 14 member schools of the Southeastern Conference as baseline recommendations for the campus management of fan health and safety,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Although local and state guidelines will determine if and how many fans can attend games, these guidelines provide conference-wide expectations for protection of guests who are able to attend our games.”

Latest News

Sports

Former Cincinnati Reds star Brandon Phillips joins Lexington Legends

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Seventeen-year Major League veteran Brandon Phillips is joining the Lexington Legends for the Battle of the Bourbon Trail series with Florence.

News

A 48-hour battle to save his life later, South Laurel’s football coach says it’s time to play football

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Donnie Burdine's COVID journey took him through two hospital stays, now he's saying football needs to happen.

Sports

NCAA sets date for decision on college basketball start

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The 2020-2021 season is set to start in November, as of now.

Sports

Three-star cornerback commits to Kentucky

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Hairston chose Kentucky over Virginia Tech, Purdue, Minnesota, Kansas, Washington State and Rutgers.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky announces full 2020 schedule

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
The Wildcats will play only fellow SEC teams during the 2020 season.

Sports

Williamsburg names 2004 grad Eric Swords as new head boys basketball coach

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Swords comes home to Williamsburg from Berea, where he was 66-53 in four years with the Pirates.

Sports

Cats in the Bubble: Multiple former Wildcats show out in Orlando

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
12 Wildcats will continue their seasons in the NBA playoffs.

Sports

SEC football schedule 2020: League’s 10-game slates to be announced Monday

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
The release will begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Sports

Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks opting out of 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By Alec Jessie
Brooks has rushed for 2,067 yards and 18 touchdowns in the past two seasons.

Sports

Four Pulaski County football players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Alec Jessie
“None of them have been traced back to football workouts by the health department,” Hines said in a statement to WYMT. “Each [case] had a different origin.”