Protesters rally outside of Whitley County Courthouse against child assault case

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of concerned Williamsburg community members took to Main Street in peaceful protest today.

Many gathered outside of the Whitley County Courthouse to stand against 26-year-old Bradley Powers, a man who is accused of assaulting a 2-year-old boy, sending him to UT Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

It is not the first time Powers has stood against charges regarding child abuse either.

Powers was convicted in 2014 of abusing a 9-month-old and served nine months of a 3-year sentence. For protest organizer Olivia Sutton, enough has finally become enough, helping inspire her to stand for this cause.

“This isn’t okay. It’s never okay to hit a kid,” Sutton said. “It’s not really about the emotion behind it, but the message behind it.”

Powers went through the preliminary hearing today. No further information on his case is available at this time.

