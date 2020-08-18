Advertisement

Police: Somerset man threatens to kill woman and child

David Osborne. Credit: Laurel County Corrections Center
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT ) - A man is being accused of threatening to kill a woman and her six-year-old daughter.

Deputies say that on Sunday, David Osborne of Somerset broke into a home, pointed a gun at the woman and threatened her.

According to police, Osborne was disarmed by a neighbor and then arrested once deputies arrived.

Osborne is currently being charged with wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening and alcohol intoxication in public.

