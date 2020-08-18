Police: Somerset man threatens to kill woman and child

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT ) - A man is being accused of threatening to kill a woman and her six-year-old daughter.

Deputies say that on Sunday, David Osborne of Somerset broke into a home, pointed a gun at the woman and threatened her.

According to police, Osborne was disarmed by a neighbor and then arrested once deputies arrived.

Osborne is currently being charged with wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening and alcohol intoxication in public.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.