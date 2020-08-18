Police: Letcher County man robs Rameys convenient store
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding the man in the picture above.
Deputies say the man is Kenneth Cornett of Letcher County and that they received a report that Cornett robbed the Rameys convenient store off of the junction at KY 7 and 699.
If you know Cornett’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (606) 439-4523.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.