Police: Letcher County man robs Rameys convenient store

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding the man in the picture above.

Deputies say the man is Kenneth Cornett of Letcher County and that they received a report that Cornett robbed the Rameys convenient store off of the junction at KY 7 and 699.

If you know Cornett’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (606) 439-4523.

