Payless plans to open 300 stores

(WVLT/CNN) - After filling for bankruptcy protection twice and shutting all of its 2,100 stores in the US in 2019, Payless is looking to make a comeback.

CNN reported the discount shoe company said it’s planning on opening 300 to 400 stores in the US within the next three to five years.

"We are fully aware that we're relaunching in a time when many have lost their jobs, finances are tight, and parents nationwide are adjusting to working from home, facilitating at-home schooling for their children," Jared Margolis, the company's CEO, said in a press release. "We saw an opportunity for the brand to relaunch into the US market... at a time when value couldn't be more critical."

When Payless closed its stores in the US and Canada, it laid off 16,000 employees. In January, CNN reported the company said it had emerged from bankruptcy protection.

The company is now set to open its first store later in 2020 in Miami. Payless said it plans to have 30 to 45 stores open in early 2021 in Texas and other border states.

Payless said its website will reopen for business on Tuesday.

