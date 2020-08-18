Mountain Mission uses three month closing to build plan for eight opportunity stores

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Methodist Mountain Mission operates on a two million dollar annual budget.

In March, Executive Director Karen Bunn and her staff made the difficult decision to close all eight of their Opportunity Stores to keep shoppers and staff safe.

”When we closed it, I remember standing in the hall I looked at my secretary kinda with a tear in our eyes and said ‘oh man is this going to be the end of it?’” said Bunn.

In the three months, they had to devise plans for their stores they pushed opening times back from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for cleaning, as well as requiring masks and social distancing.

”I know we could have opened them up a little earlier than we did to make sure we had everything in place to make things safe for the employees as well as the customers,” said Bunn. ”We tried to be safe about that but, that’s one thing we felt really firm about is we had to follow along with that mask mandate.”

Nearly two weeks ago, the Jackson Opportunity Store was shuttered because an employee there tested positive.

After finding out the employee was positive, Bunn says all of their steps were taken to protect everyone involved.

”We shut the store down for an hour and a half two hours and we completely sanitized it, even though they do that every day we did that. We sent the employees home who were working there for quarantine,” said Bunn.

All eight stores are now open, Bunn says they’re are seeing tremendous business.

