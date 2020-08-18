Advertisement

Manchester hospital receives $400,000 grant for equipment updates

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, USDA Rural Development Kentucky State Director Hilda Legg and other officials announce grant funding for AdventHealth in Manchester.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, USDA Rural Development Kentucky State Director Hilda Legg and other officials announce grant funding for AdventHealth in Manchester.(Madison Pergrem)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky hospital will receive thousands for dollars for equipment upgrades for its surgical unit, thanks to a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.

USDA Rural Development Kentucky State Director Hilda Legg made the announcement at a news conference with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers and AdventHealth Manchester President and CEO Chris Self Tuesday at the hospital in Manchester.

“Quality healthcare is a challenge in rural America, but having great partners like Memorial Hospital and AdventHealth goes a long way to overcoming that challenge,” said Legg.

The funds will be used to purchase an x-ray machine, a general surgery table, video gastroscopes, a washer disinfector and a video colonoscope to replace older equipment.

The stop was part of Sen. McConnell’s tour through the mountains meeting with healthcare officials about how CARES Act funding is being used locally.

WYMT’s Madison Pergrem is covering the events and will have more tonight on Mountain News.

