Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released new coronavirus numbers on Tuesday.

The Bell County Health Department reported three new cases Tuesday bringing the county’s total to 346. 66 are active and 280 have recovered. Six people are hospitalized.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported six recovered cases in Clay County. Of the 13 active cases in Clay County, two are in the hospital. There is one new case in Manchester FCI. For more information on that outbreak click here. In Rockcastle County, there are three new cases and five recovered cases. Out of the active cases in Rockcastle County, one is in the hospital.

The Harlan County Health Department announced two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. They also said they removed an invalid test from their numbers so this brings their total to 301.

The Lawrence County Health Department announced one new case Tuesday. This brings their total positive cases to 40, two of those being active and 38 recovered.

Martin County’s Health Department announced three new cases. One from Monday and two from Tuesday. The patients are all symptomatic and isolating at home. The patients are a kid under the age of 18, a man in his early 50s and a woman in her early 40s.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported six cases and one probable case. Tuesday’s cases include an 18-year-old man, a 54-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman from Knott County. Owsley County has a pediatric case under the age of 18, Perry County has a 26-year-old woman and in Wolfe County, there is a 61-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman.

The Laurel County Health Department reported nine new cases and 49 recovered cases. Tuesday’s cases include a 56-year-old man, a 63-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man, a 59-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 26-year-old man.

The Floyd County Health Department reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 125. There are 21 active cases and 102 have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.