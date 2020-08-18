Advertisement

Lincoln’s birthplace to observe 19th Amendment centennial

Lincoln's Birthplace in Hodgenville, KY. statue is in the center of town in Lincoln Square and the Memorial Building is at the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historic site.
Lincoln's Birthplace in Hodgenville, KY. statue is in the center of town in Lincoln Square and the Memorial Building is at the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historic site.(WIBW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park plans to observe the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The park said in a statement that crews will illuminate the Memorial Building on Aug. 26 in the colors of purple and gold, which were traditionally used by the suffragettes who fought for women’s right to vote. The evening event is free and open to the public.

People are also encouraged to submit names of individuals who have struggled for equality for a “Freedom Roll Call” that will be read during the event. The park will also provide visitors with materials to make suffragette ribbons they can wear.

