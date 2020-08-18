Advertisement

Lexington hospitals react to Beshear’s concerns over dwindling supplies of PPE, COVID tests

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Making sure doctors and hospitals have enough personal protective equipment has been a big focus since the pandemic began.

Ensuring the state has enough tests is also important.

Governor Andy Beshear noted concerns about dwindling supplies of PPE and COVID-19 testing materials as more people try to get tested.

He pointed out that hospitals, in particular, may soon face shortages. We reached out to St. Joseph Hospital, Baptist Health, and UK HealthCare. All tell us they’re pretty much stocked up on supplies.

“We have a lot of stock on hand that’s always changing and we’re looking at it every day,” said Melissa Bennett, Market Chief Nursing Officer at St. Joseph.

Bennett says St. Joseph is constantly communicating with its suppliers in terms of need.

Dr. James Borders, Baptist Health Lexington’s chief medical officer, also mentioned that some COVID-19 testing may unnecessary. He said some employers require their employees to have a negative test before they return work but notes that new research is suggesting otherwise.

“The CDC says that after ten days of a positive test a person is no longer contagious,” said Dr. Borders. “We really don’t believe that repeat testing at that point serves any purpose because unfortunately, those tests will remain positive in many patients for a number of weeks.”

UK HealthCare’s vice president of operations, Colleen Swartz, says UK HealthCare strives to maintain a 14 day supply of PPE. She’s says there’s also a good supply of materials for COVID-19 tests that produce results within 24 to 36 hours. But she says rapid tests that produce results within an hour are limited as the demand for testing goes up around the country.

“We’re not in a hotspot right now, so a lot of those testing materials have been diverted for the rapid testing to the coastal states and southern statues where they had more severe issues with COVID infections,” Swartz said.

We’re told that if the UK HealthCare’s supply chain of supplies ever became strained on limited the healthcare system would then look at ways on how to preserve those materials.

