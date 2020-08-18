Advertisement

Kentucky public safety agencies to receive $5.7 million in fight against COVID-19

Money
Money(AP Images)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday millions of dollars of federal funding are on the way to some of the state’s public safety agencies and eligible local governments.

The $5.7 million comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.

“These funds are crucial in assisting police departments, sheriff’s offices, correctional institutions and other agencies within the criminal justice system, to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our public safety agencies have worked tirelessly on the front lines during this pandemic, and have adapted quickly to many new challenges to continue protecting our Kentucky families.”

$2.4 million of the grant money will go to 26 public safety organizations, including jails, sheriff’s offices, police departments and fiscal courts. Several of those are located here in the mountains. The list of agencies and the money will be used for is below:

AgencyAmount of FundingPurpose
Knox County Detention Center$19,980Cleaning equipment, supplies and PPE
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office$1,662PPE
Lee County Sheriff’s Office$6,000PPE
Menifee County Sheriff’s Office$12,513Overtime expenses & fuel costs for COVID-19 response
Monticello Police Department$14,100PPE, sanitizing supplies and computer equipment
Morehead State University Police Department$2,327PPE, safety training
Perry County Fiscal Court$127,590Tech and IT solutions, new 911 server

Several statewide organizations, including the Kentucky Department of Corrections, the Kentucky Department of Parks, the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy, Kentucky State Police and Legal Aid of the Bluegrass are also receiving funding.

