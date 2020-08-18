Advertisement

Kentucky offers plan to report virus cases affecting schools

COVID19
COVID19(MGN)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has outlined a process to report COVID-19 cases affecting schools as the debate continues about when to resume in-person classes.

Beshear recently recommended that Kentucky’s K-12 schools wait until Sept. 28 to restart in-person classes.

Having received pushback from some school officials, Beshear urged patience again Tuesday. Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, outlined the process to report a coronavirus outbreak affecting a school.

When a positive test is discovered, the school will communicate with public health officials. School officials then will notify the local community. A daily report will be given on virus cases affecting schools.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Robots everywhere’: eKAMI students training for future of manufacturing

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
READY Robotics partnered with eKAMI to equip its upcoming graduates with robotics training to pair with their manufacturing knowledge.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever: Cara Ferrell

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By TJ Caudill
Cara Ferrell is a 2020 graduate of Belfry High School.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell makes three stops in Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
McConnell’s made his first stop in Clay County at Volunteers of America Mid-States Freedom House.

News

‘It could be a catastrophe’: Local doctor talks importance of flu shots during pandemic

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass says it is important to keep the flu season to a minimum, to keep pressure off the health care system.

Latest News

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
In Eastern Kentucky, Laurel County is approaching 500 total cases. Pulaski and Bell County both have more than 300.

Crime

Tennesse man accused for sexual exploitation of a minor

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Police say he asked an 11-year-old girl for sexually explicit pictures.

News

Mountain Mission uses three month closing to build plan for eight opportunity stores

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Will Puckett
Closed for three months, Methodist Mountain Mission Opportunity Stores are now open for business with plans in place should a positive case arise.

Crime

Police: Somerset man threatens to kill woman and child

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
David Osborne is currently being charged with wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, and alcohol intoxication in public.

News

Mountain student achiever 8/18

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Suspected burglary in Laurel County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The suspected burglary was at the T-Mart on Keavy Road near London.