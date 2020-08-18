Kentucky offers plan to report virus cases affecting schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has outlined a process to report COVID-19 cases affecting schools as the debate continues about when to resume in-person classes.

Beshear recently recommended that Kentucky’s K-12 schools wait until Sept. 28 to restart in-person classes.

Having received pushback from some school officials, Beshear urged patience again Tuesday. Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, outlined the process to report a coronavirus outbreak affecting a school.

When a positive test is discovered, the school will communicate with public health officials. School officials then will notify the local community. A daily report will be given on virus cases affecting schools.

