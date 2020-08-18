Advertisement

“It’s worth the risk:” Coaches and players express the desire to play football this fall ahead of KHSAA meeting

Besides the wins and the losses, bigger things are at stake during Thursday’s KHSAA Board of Controls meeting, with the potential loss of a brotherhood, food, transportation, a way to pay for college, and an escape from everyday life.
By Camille Gear
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - If you’ve been around sports you might hear that its more than just a game. No one knows that statement better than the winningest coach in Kentucky.

“For people that really haven’t played this game you really don’t know how kids feel about it. It’s really hard to describe. It’s something that grows on you and becomes apart of you,” said Belfry football head coach, Philip Haywood.

Haywood has spent more than 46 years on the gridiron and has seen first hand how sports have changed lives.

“One of the reasons I did it is because I’ve got a purpose behind it. It’s not about wins, it’s not about losses, but it’s the fact that it does make a difference in young people’s lives and it does show later on it’s evident,” added Haywood.

This fall could be the first time in KHSAA history that the 12,722 players and staff may not be on the football field because of COVID-19 concerns.

“I just hope that things work out for us because this is about our kids. This is about our future. The thought of them not being able to play is almost, it’s hard to imagine,” said Haywood.

“We feel like it’s worth the risk and I think if you talk to most of the coaches in the state of Kentucky we think it’s worth the risk,” added Johnson Central head football coach, Jim Matney.

“I came to school every day because I had something else besides just school and I really believe that they need to be involved and so if we take that away there’s going to be an effect,” added Haywood.

“We’re averaging probably six to seven kids a year who are getting some type of scholarship to go on to college and most of those kids would not be able to go,” said Matney.

For some players across the Commonwealth, they will lose a father figure.

“A lot of kids don’t have that male role model and coaches fill that void. I believe that when they’re around those people it gives them someone to kind of lookup, to someone that can give them some guidance, someone that can give them direction in their life,” added Haywood.

For other players, they will lose a chance to be apart of something bigger than themselves.

“Our kids need structure in their life. They need something they can go to every day. To say I’m coming to school because, I’m doing my classwork because we’ve got a football season to play,” added Haywood.

For the players and community members alike, the loss of a season means the loss of a family.

“It don’t matter what your politics are. It don’t matter who your family is. It don’t matter what color your family is. On Friday nights here at Johnson Central, everyone comes together and everyone is a family,” said Matney.

Whether football is played in this fall or in the spring, the players have made their opinions clear.

“We want to play,” said Somerset quarterback, Kaiya Sheron.

“We want to play,” added Corbin wide receiver, Dakota Patterson.

“We want to play,” said Breathitt center, William long.

“We want to play,” added Belfry running back, Isaac Dixon.

Five, ten years from now they may forget the scores, the wins and the losses. However, the life lessons and the brotherhood will last a lifetime.

The KHSAA Board of Controls meeting on Thursday starts at 10:30 a.m. You can watch the meeting here or on WYMT.com.

