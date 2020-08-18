Advertisement

Governor Beshear shares concerns over PPE, test materials shortage

The Governor says the four 'homegrown' labs in the state are doing fine but other entities may face more challenging times ahead.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -- Governor Andy Beshear along with Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack say the state is closely watching personal protection equipment along with materials needed to test the public for COVID-19 reach low levels in some areas.

The Governor says the four 'homegrown' labs in the state are doing fine but other entities may face more challenging times ahead.

"We are seeing our hospitals struggle more and more," said the Governor. "I think you are going to see of them be very vocal and be very public. They were told to get machines up that require certain supplies and now are having a difficult time getting them."

Dr. Stack says the hope is to keep the inventory of testing supplies up in order to keep determining accurate data of cases.

"It's going to be a challenge just to maintain the plateau because other states are now going to compete now more intensely to get these resources," said Stack. "We are going to work hard to make sure we keep access to that if we keep that -- that's just under 60-thousand tests a week on average. That's about 4.7 percent of the total population of the state of Kentucky we would be testing."

Meanwhile UK Healthcare has announced two new testing options in Lexington beginning August 24. One testing site will be on UK's campus off on College Way. The other option is in the grounds of Eastern State Hospital off Newtown Pike.

Sign up for testing here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eastern Kentucky man arrested for child abuse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Dakota James Kissinger, 18, was charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.

News

Local business finding it hard to find new employees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The coronavirus pandemic has challenged businesses is many ways, now businesses are finding themselves in the need of help

State

Republican council members ask Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher to resign with resolution

Updated: 1 hour ago
Members of Louisville’s Metro Council have asked Mayor Greg Fischer to step down from office.

News

A 48-hour battle to save his life later, South Laurel’s football coach says it’s time to play football

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Donnie Burdine's COVID journey took him through two hospital stays, now he's saying football needs to happen.

Latest News

State

McConnell on cares act and students returning to school

Updated: 3 hours ago
MCCONNELL DISCUSSED CARES ACT FUNDING IN HART COUNTY AT THE MEDICAL CENTER AT CAVERNA.

State

Sen. Mitch McConnell visits SoKY: discusses second stimulus, mail-in voting, school re-openings, and more

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Senator Mitch McConnell visited south central Kentucky on Monday. McConnell first stopped at The Medical Center at Caverna, where he discussed CARES Act funding and it’s impact on the Commonwealth.

News

Police: Man charged after an assult involving a hammer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The arrested happened on Morton Street after officers responded to a fight complaint.

Crime

Police: Southern Kentucky man arrested after shooting at a deputy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
A man was arrested Monday after police say he shot at a deputy.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever: Jason Casey Jr.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TJ Caudill
Jason Casey Jr. is a 2020 graduate of Phelps High School.

Sports

NCAA sets date for decision on college basketball start

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The 2020-2021 season is set to start in November, as of now.