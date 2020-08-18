Advertisement

Former Cincinnati Reds star Brandon Phillips joins Lexington Legends

Seventeen-year Major League veteran Brandon Phillips is joining the Lexington Legends for the Battle of the Bourbon Trail series with Florence
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips (4) laughs as he runs off the field in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, June 16, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips (4) laughs as he runs off the field in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, June 16, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)(Brett Davis | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Seventeen-year Major League veteran Brandon Phillips is joining the Lexington Legends for the Battle of the Bourbon Trail series with Florence.

Phillips is a 3-time MLB All-Star, 4-time Gold Glove winner, Silver Slugger Award winner, 30-30 Club, and a World Series Champion (Boston Red Sox 2018). He was drafted in the 2nd round by the Montreal Expos and began his career with the Cleveland Indians (3 years), Cincinnati Reds (11 years), Atlanta Braves (1 year), Los Angeles Angels (1 year), and Boston Red Sox (1 year). Brandon has a career .275 batting average, 2,029 hits, 211 home runs, 209 stolen bases, and 951 RBIs.

The Legends will also add Brandon’s brother P.J. Phillips as the team manager. Phillips’ first year Managing professional baseball was 2017 where he won the Pacific Association Championship for the Vallejo Admirals. As a player, Phillips was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2005 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He went on to play in the Angels system, as well as the Cincinnati Reds system. He played 12 seasons professionally and won a Championship in 2013 for the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League.

The Battle of the Bourbon Trail games take place at Whitaker Bank Ballpark every Wednesday through Sunday until September 13th. Fans are welcome at all Battle of the Bourbon Trail games and can purchase tickets by visiting lexingtonlegends.com. Face Coverings are required at Whitaker Bank Ballpark

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A 48-hour battle to save his life later, South Laurel’s football coach says it’s time to play football

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Donnie Burdine's COVID journey took him through two hospital stays, now he's saying football needs to happen.

Sports

NCAA sets date for decision on college basketball start

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The 2020-2021 season is set to start in November, as of now.

Sports

Three-star cornerback commits to Kentucky

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Hairston chose Kentucky over Virginia Tech, Purdue, Minnesota, Kansas, Washington State and Rutgers.

Sports

Kentucky announces full 2020 schedule

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
The Wildcats will play only fellow SEC teams during the 2020 season.

Latest News

Sports

Williamsburg names 2004 grad Eric Swords as new head boys basketball coach

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Swords comes home to Williamsburg from Berea, where he was 66-53 in four years with the Pirates.

Sports

Cats in the Bubble: Multiple former Wildcats show out in Orlando

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
12 Wildcats will continue their seasons in the NBA playoffs.

Sports

SEC football schedule 2020: League’s 10-game slates to be announced Monday

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
The release will begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Sports

Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks opting out of 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By Alec Jessie
Brooks has rushed for 2,067 yards and 18 touchdowns in the past two seasons.

Sports

Four Pulaski County football players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Alec Jessie
“None of them have been traced back to football workouts by the health department,” Hines said in a statement to WYMT. “Each [case] had a different origin.”

Sports

Baltimore Orioles select Louisa native Chandler Shepherd’s contract

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The 2011 Lawrence County graduate had five appearances in 2019, including three starts.