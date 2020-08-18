Floyd County School District adds new buses to fleet

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Transportation System hosted a ribbon-cutting for five new buses Tuesday, adding several safety features to the county’s fleet.

The new buses have 360-degree cameras, showing the bus surroundings to keep the driver aware of their surroundings in ways the district was previously unable. The buses also have cameras on board, recording the inside of the bus while students are riding.

The buses also come with air conditioners and tinted windows to help keep students cool during their daily commutes.

“Because of our trains, some routes that are rather lengthy. So, everything that our board of education members and our superintendent does to support us, and allow us to make that more comfortable, just makes the school day much more pleasant for all of our students here in Floyd County,” said Transportation Director Joe Marson.

The district has purchased 15 new buses in the last two years, making more than 60 percent of its buses air-conditioned. Officials say they are one of the highest percentages in the state.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.