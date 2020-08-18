Five-year-old asks grandma to make masks for her entire class

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In-person classes are set to return throughout the region and schools require students to wear masks. While finding a mask is already a struggle on personal protective measures, child masks are even harder to find.

That is when Daisy Shepard came to her grandmother, Mary Shepard, affectionately known as ‘Mamaw”.

“She knows what’s going on, she knows that’s the reason she came to me and asked me,” said Mary Shepard. Daisy asking her to make masks for her whole class.

“Corona is bad,” said Daisy. Asking her why she needed to wear a mask, she replied, “So they can be safe.”

“She’s been around me a lot sewing, Daisy has, and Daisy wants to sew,” said Shepard.

Watching and learning, she saw her mamaw make more than 600 masks.

“They’ve been out of state, I’ve mailed them out. People that have worked in stores, even veterans, " said Shepard. Giving them away, something she said she was called to due to help out during the pandemic.

Yet, making children masks are different from adult masks, now sharing her movement with younger generations.

“I just picked up some cartoon ones for children. I already have my fabric cut, I just measure my elastic and cut it,” she said.

Still in shock, her granddaughter asked her to do this hospitable act, almost bringing her to tears. Even with her arthritis, ‘Mamaw’ sews away knowing her sewing not to spread germs but compassion and love.

Also proud of Daisy, her teachers. Sending a video message just for her:

“Hi, Daisy. I just want to say thank you for thinking of the safety of all our classmates and staff. Thank you from Ms. Stacy and from Ms. Krista. It’s our job to keep you safe, it’s your job to keep it that way. Thank you!”

