Advertisement

Five-year-old asks grandma to make masks for her entire class

Some often think children are oblivious to what is going on around them, but not Daisy.
By Lacey Roberts
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In-person classes are set to return throughout the region and schools require students to wear masks. While finding a mask is already a struggle on personal protective measures, child masks are even harder to find.

That is when Daisy Shepard came to her grandmother, Mary Shepard, affectionately known as ‘Mamaw”.

“She knows what’s going on, she knows that’s the reason she came to me and asked me,” said Mary Shepard. Daisy asking her to make masks for her whole class.

“Corona is bad,” said Daisy. Asking her why she needed to wear a mask, she replied, “So they can be safe.”

“She’s been around me a lot sewing, Daisy has, and Daisy wants to sew,” said Shepard.

Watching and learning, she saw her mamaw make more than 600 masks.

“They’ve been out of state, I’ve mailed them out. People that have worked in stores, even veterans, " said Shepard. Giving them away, something she said she was called to due to help out during the pandemic.

Yet, making children masks are different from adult masks, now sharing her movement with younger generations.

“I just picked up some cartoon ones for children. I already have my fabric cut, I just measure my elastic and cut it,” she said.

Still in shock, her granddaughter asked her to do this hospitable act, almost bringing her to tears. Even with her arthritis, ‘Mamaw’ sews away knowing her sewing not to spread germs but compassion and love.

Also proud of Daisy, her teachers. Sending a video message just for her:

“Hi, Daisy. I just want to say thank you for thinking of the safety of all our classmates and staff. Thank you from Ms. Stacy and from Ms. Krista. It’s our job to keep you safe, it’s your job to keep it that way. Thank you!”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters rally outside of Whitley County Courthouse against child assault case

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
A group of men and women gathered in protest of a pending case against a Williamsburg man accused of assaulting a 2-year-old

State

Kentucky public safety agencies to receive $5.7 million in fight against COVID-19

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
$2.4 million of the grant money will go to 26 public safety organizations, including jails, sheriff’s offices, police departments and fiscal courts.

News

Manchester hospital receives $400,000 grant for equipment updates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
USDA Rural Development Kentucky State Director Hilda Legg made the announcement at a news conference with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers and AdventHealth Manchester President and CEO Chris Self Tuesday at the hospital in Manchester.

Sports

WATCH: Mark Stoops holds first news conference as Kentucky football starts fall camp

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Mark Stoops and the Cats kick-off the season on September 26th at Auburn.

Latest News

Regional

Wise County School Board votes to start the school year virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
CBS affiliate WJHL reports the school board voted 6-2 to start the school year online on Thursday, August 20th.

State

Health dept. reports 81 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 81 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

State

Lincoln’s birthplace to observe 19th Amendment centennial

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The evening event is free and open to the public.

News

Section of I-64 back open after Rowan County crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The crash happened early Tuesday morning.

Forecast

Cold front approaches, rain chances increase this afternoon

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a fairly nice day yesterday and we’ll start the day today on a nice note. If you need to get anything done outside, do it early.

State

WATCH | UK shuts down student organization event for lack of CDC guidelines

Updated: 14 hours ago
Being social without distancing is something UK officials are keeping an eye out for now that students are back on campus.