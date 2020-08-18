Expelled Marshall student convicted in sexual assault case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A jury has convicted an expelled Marshall University student of sexual assault charges involving a female student. Joseph Chase Hardin was found guilty Monday on two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

News outlets report jurors also found Hardin not guilty of two counts of sexual assault involving a second female student.

A Cabell County circuit judge revoked Hardin’s bond after the verdict was read.

Hardin was sentenced last year to a year in jail for violating probation in a 2016 case in which he was convicted of battery.

He was expelled in June 2019 after the university learned of the latest allegations.

