EKU football adds non-conference game at Marshall

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Though they won’t have a full season this year due to COVID-19, EKU will still play non-conferences games in 2020. The Colonels open the season against Marshall on September 5th.

The Colonels are allowed to play four non-conference games in the fall. They also have a date with West Virginia on September 12 in Morgantown.

“While we would have loved to open the season and the coach Walt Wells era at home in front of our fans on a Thursday night, the circumstances obviously require flexibility,” Director of Athletics Matt Roan said in the school’s official release. “We are excited as a program and department to announce this game against a historic, regional rival. We look forward to announcing other games as we strive to provide special opportunities for our football student-athletes this fall.”

Marshall leads the all-time series 11-8-1. The Thundering Herd defeated the Colonels, 32-16 in Huntington on Sept. 8, 2018.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.