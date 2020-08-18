Eastern Kentucky man arrested for child abuse

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies in Knox County charged a Barbourville man with first-degree child abuse.

Knox County Deputy Bobby Jones was dispatched to Barbourville ARH on August 14 after reports of a one-year-old child having severe head injuries.

Jones opened up an investigation and learned that the injuries occurred around August 7.

Dakota James Kissinger, 18, was charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.

Kissinger is in the Knox County Detention Center. Child Protective Services were notified.

